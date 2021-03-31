LIST: Utah colleges and universities 2021 graduation plans

Utah (ABC4) – It has almost been one year since Utah’s 2020 graduations were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah’s universities and colleges are all choosing their own approach for another COVID-19 graduation. Some are holding in-person, some are taking virtual adaptations and others are getting creative with alternative solutions and precautions.

As Utah’s 2021 grads get ready to put on their cap and gowns ABC4 has created a list of some school’s graduation plans:

University of Utah:

According to the University of Utah’s website, the 2021 Graduation Commencement Ceremony will be live-streamed on May 6, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The University will plan to recognize both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 during Commencement 2021 events on May 6-7, 2021, the U shares.

The U says as of now, students can attend in person. The ceremonies will be lived-streamed so family and friends can tune in virtually.

Brigham Young University:

Brigham Young University 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be live broadcasted on BYUtv on April 22, 2021, from the Marriott Center at 10 a.m.

According to BYU, after careful consideration of the present circumstances and in an effort to comply with federal, state, and Church guidelines, BYU’s commencement ceremonies will be held virtually.

Utah Valley University:

Utah Valley Unversity will hold graduation ceremonies celebrating the Class of 2020-2021 on May 7, 2021, and will follow the appropriate health and safety precautions at the graduation ceremonies, according to the school’s website.

UVU’s 2021 graduation will be “a fun drive-thru experience,” according to the website. Graduates and guests will enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their vehicles — decorated to show Wolverine spirit. One vehicle per graduate will be permitted, the school adds.

Utah State University:

Utah State University will hold commencement to include virtual and in-person events, according to the school’s website.

USU will be host approximately 50 in-person college convocation events in May to provide graduating students in Logan an opportunity to experience commencement on campus.

On May 6-7, graduating students in Logan are invited to participate in small events that will include an outdoor staging area to an indoor campus location, a short program, individual recognition of students, presentation of diploma covers, and professional photos of each student.

Families and friends of students are invited to attend virtually.

Dixie State University:

Dixie State University will host its 110th Commencement Ceremony on May 7, in the Greater Zion Stadium.

The university will have an in-person ceremony dependent on the safety guidelines in effect at that time, according to the school’s website.

There will be one ceremony combined with masters, baccalaureate, and associate graduates.

The ceremony will be ticketed and all attendees will be required to wear a face covering.

Southern Utah University:

In an effort to promote COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the Southern Utah University Commencement will take place on two separate days, April 30 and May 1.

Tickets are required. Each graduate can request two tickets for the main University Commencement Ceremony, and then up to four tickets for the individual College Convocation Ceremony.

Weber State University:

Weber State University’s spring 2021 commencement will be held on April 29, 30, and May 1.

According to the university, all ceremonies will be held in Stewart Stadium except where noted otherwise. All ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

Each graduate will be allowed one graduate ticket and two guest tickets. Graduates can register for tickets beginning April 12.

The ceremonies will follow health department recommendations for social distancing. Everyone in attendance must wear a face covering.

Ensign College:

Ensign College will have a “commencement exercise for 2021” that will be held virtually, according to their website.

The 2021 graduate celebration will also be held virtually live.

Westminster College:

Westminster College will host three in-person commencement ceremonies on Dumke Field on May 7 and 8, 2021.

According to the school’s website, many details are being planned using all emerging best practices to have safe, socially-distanced ceremonies.

Salt Lake Community College:

Salt Lake Community College will hold graduation for 2020 and 2021 on August 6 at the Maverik Center. Specific details on the commencement ceremony will be released on their website when they become available.

Congratulations to all 2021 graduates!