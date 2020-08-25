Judge Memorial reopens in Salt Lake City with hybrid teaching model

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to return to school as safely and as normal as possible, Judge Memorial High School, a private Catholic school in Salt Lake City, has reopened successfully with the student body pared into two groups for effective social distancing.

The high school’s model allows half the students in the building on designated days, alternating between in-person and live-streamed distanced learning from home.

“I have seen a huge improvement in Lanee’s attitude and outlook on life in just two days of being back,” Judge Memorial parent Sarah Farr wrote the admissions director. “Thank you for working so hard to make this a possibility. I can’t imagine the amount of work that has gone into a safe return to school. I am grateful.”

The school has been hard at work preparing for this fall season by installing Plexiglas protection for faculty and staff, directional signage, and socially distanced classroom set-ups. Multiple spots across campus have been designated as outdoor classrooms.

Before students go to school each morning, students are required to submit an online wellness check. Judge Memorial face-masks were also distributed to every student.

“Because of our size and dedicated faculty, we are in a sweet spot to do this right,” said Principal Patrick Lambert. “Safety is our number one priority while innovating to offer our students an academically rigorous learning environment.”

Judge Memorial is a private Catholic school, so this year the school is offering trial enrollment through Sept. 4 of any family waiting for their respective Salt Lake school to start in-person learning.