Jordan School District offering late start option for some students

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials at Jordan School District announced a late start option for some high school students for the 2020-2021 school year.

The program will be offered to high school juniors and seniors. They will be given the option of taking two on-line courses to start school every day at 9 a.m.

Jordan School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Anthony Godfrey will announce details about the unique Late Start Blended Learning Program on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Listen to the Superintendent talk in-depth about the Late Start Blended Learning Program on this week’s Jordan School District podcast “The Supercast.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted after the press conference.

