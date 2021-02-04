Jordan School District announces opening of three new virtual schools for 2021-2022 school year

Home science kits are helping students in one Boulder classroom still participate in experiments (KDVR Photo)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Jordan School District announced new learning opportunities for K-12 students in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The district says it is preparing to open three new unique schools. Kings Peak High School, Kelsey Peak Virtual Middle School, and Rocky Peak Virtual Elementary School are all part of the Jordan virtual Learning Academy.

The schools will give students the option to learn virtually starting next year in schools with their own principals, names, and identities.

The district added that the new schools will also give students opportunities for in-person instruction twice a week at two locations in the District.

The District says the Jordan Virtual Learning Academy is different from anything the District has done before and they are excited to offer this option to all students K-12.