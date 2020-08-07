Governor’s education advisor calls for ‘unity over division’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As parents, educators, and administrators wade through a myriad of options for the upcoming school year, state leaders call for unity.

This comes as parents, teachers, and community members have gathered in recent days to protest school reopening plans for some of the state’s largest school districts.

Tami Pyfer, Governor Gary Herbert’s education policy advisor, spoke during the state’s weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. She acknowledged the many Utahns who contacted their office with concerns as the school year looms.

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty right now about how we can go about safely reopening our schools. And uncertainty can lead to fear and fear sometimes turns to anger and division. I echo [the governor’s] call for patience and for grace in our interactions with one another,” Pyfer said.

Pyfer compared the spirit of Utahns as the state first began to mobilize a response to the global health crisis to the current climate. She said educators pivoted from in-person to online instruction in just a matter of days, and parents adjusted to juggling working at home alongside their children.

“There was feeling a few months ago that we were in this together. That we were united for the sake of our students. As that early sprint has now become a marathon, I worry that some of this feeling of unity has begun to unravel,” Pyfer said.

Now, Pyfer said, educators are being labeled as lazy and paranoid, parents are characterized as callous and selfish, and policymakers are called uncaring. “This is wrong.”

Pyfer said she and other state leaders are certain of several things as charter and school boards grapple with the complex issue of reopening schools. She expressed the continued need for collaboration amid the absence of a one-size-fits-all solution.

“Local and state education leaders are feeling the weight of complex problems with seemingly impossible solutions. There is no one-size-fits-all educational approach when it comes to reopening our schools across the state. Context matters in each one of our communities, Pyfer said.

Pyfer said she knows charter and school boards are doing their best to balance supporting educators and staff and doing what’s best for students. She said the decisions made this week are not the last as the situation will continue to change and evolve.

“We are certain that if we chose unity over division we can move forward in ways that benefit our students, their parents, the families, the staff, and our community,” Pyfer said.