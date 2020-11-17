Glendale residents ask Salt Lake City School District board to delay return to in-person learning

GLENDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several Glendale residents expressed their concerns about students returning to in-person learning in a letter addressed to SLCSD officials.

In the letter, the concerned citizens pleaded that SLCSD officials let health principles guide their decisions until experts deem it safe to do so.

The concerned Glendale residents pleaded with school officials not to rush the return to the classroom, saying,

“We feel compelled to speak to you because of our concern for the safety of returning to in-person instruction. We believe that given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still too unsafe for our community to risk returning to any in-person classes. We value education, and each of us believes that we should return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so. Now is not that time:”

The residents went on about the threat of reopening too soon, citing the example of Corner Canyon High School, in which the school was forced to move to online learning on 2 occasions after returning to in-person learning, due to the spread of COVID-19 among those at the school.

The plea from Glendale residents comes just as Utah surpassed 155,000 total cases one week into Gov. Herbert’s mandatory mask order.

The Salt Lake City School District is set to vote on a potential return to in-person learning in a school district board meeting on Monday evening.

MORE NEWS: