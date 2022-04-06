UTAH (ABC4) – Currently Utah public schools provide only 30% of their students access to full-day kindergarten compared to 80% across the nation.

Many parents have to pay out of pocket if they choose for their children to attend full-day kindergarten or schools must find funds to support it.

This is likely because Utah does not require children to attend kindergarten at all. It is also one of 38 states that don’t require full-day kindergarten to be offered.

Gov. Spencer Cox has now signed HB193 which will increase funding by 12 million dollars for Utah schools to implement more all-day kindergarten programs.

The bill was signed on March 24, 2022, and will go into effect beginning July 1, 2022, affecting the 2022-23 school year, and following school years.