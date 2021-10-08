Educators: Here’s how you can get free McDonald’s

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. McDonald’s sales improved throughout the second quarter, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, as markets reopened globally, but the fast food giant still faces a bumpy recovery. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(ABC4) – We all know a great teacher – whether you had one growing up, have one now, or know one personally. They have inspired us, or are inspiring our kids now, and always lend a helping hand.

To celebrate and thank educators, McDonald’s is gearing up to offer them free breakfast.

All educators – teachers, administrators, and school staff – can visit their local, participating McDonald’s with a valid work ID during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 for a free breakfast Thank You Meal. The meal is served in a Happy Meal box and includes an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns, and a beverage.

Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

Free Thank You Meal for Educators at McDonald’s from Oct. 11-15. (McDonald’s)

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” says Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

In April 2020, McDonald’s offered free meals to healthcare workers. For more details, click here.