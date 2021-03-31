Dixie State University ask public to make recommendation for school’s new name in open survey

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Dixie State University has opened a survey to ask for the public’s help in the University’s name exploration process.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently signed the Dixie State name change bill earlier this month.

The survey will be available from April 1 through April 13.

Officials say the survey is a way for the committee to collaborate with residents of southwestern Utah, institutional partners and university faculty, staff, students, and alumni, as the Utah State Legislature outlined in House Bill 278, Name Change Process for Dixie State University.

“As a DSU alumna and descendent of some of the very first pioneers to settle in this region, I profoundly understand the desire to preserve and share Southern Utah’s revered heritage,” Julie Beck, a DSU Board of Trustee member and chair of the Name Recommendation Committee, says. “That is why it is so important that the Name Recommendation Committee hears input from the community throughout the entire name recommendation process.”

The survey asks participants to rank the importance of various factors and theme options. The survey also provides a space where those who respond can suggest any new ideas not already included in the survey.

After the survey closes at midnight on April 13, officials say the Name Recommendation Committee and Love Communications will review the data to consider strengths and weaknesses in areas such as trademark and website availability, uniqueness, compatibility to the institution’s history, and academic focus, abbreviations and connotations.

With this information, officials say Love Communications will present focus groups to a wide variety of stakeholders and the committee narrows the search down to a finalist theme.

To identify a final name to present to the DSU Board of Trustees, the committee added that they will present specific name options within the final theme in one last round of focus groups.

If the Board of Trustees votes in favor of the name recommended by the committee, officials say it will be forwarded to the Utah Board of Higher Education for a vote, who has the potential to pass it on to the Utah State Legislature for a final vote.

Otherwise, it will be returned to the committee for further deliberation.

The committee of 19 members who represent students, university employees, community members, and industry leaders, was approved by the DSU Board of Trustees on March 25 after they were recommended to the full board by the body’s Executive Committee.

To participate in the survey and learn more about the university’s name recommendation process, visit dixie.edu/nameprocess.