DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Efficient and Healthy Schools campaign is an effort between the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Education to provide recognition and assistance to school districts seeking to improve air quality and student and teacher health.

The campaign has recognized eight school districts across the nation for their best-in-class efforts across these four categories:

Efficient HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) technologies

Inspection and maintenance

Ongoing Monitoring & Analytics

Team approach to support strategic investments

Utah’s own Davis School District has made the list of school districts being recognized for their efforts.

Other school districts being recognized come from Colorado, South Carolina, Missouri, California, and New Jersey.

