County library celebrates new Kearns Branch grand opening

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Local leaders and library staff attended a virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the new County Library Kearns branch, which is now open to the public.

“This amazing and beautiful Kearns library is really what our library system is all about,” says Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “This space will house neighbors, friends, and families, and really is the heart of a community.”

Officials say the new, energy-efficient, 35,000-square-foot facility, replaces the former 11,000 square-foot branch and includes thousands of books, multiple meeting spaces, computer access, and laptop connection zones, an auditorium, a kitchen for culinary arts, a gaming area, study rooms, a children’s play area, multiple murals depicting life in Kearns, and a Create Space with a sewing machine, bike repair area, tools, sublimated printer, and a music, podcast and video recording studio.

“The old branch wasn’t serving the community well, so we went through an extensive community engagement process and the result is this wonderful new space,” says County Library Director Jim Cooper. “The new Kearns branch provides a space for resilience and respite, while also serving as an education hub to revitalize and energize both the body and mind.”

Ground was broken on the new branch in April 2019. The original Kearns branch was built in 1964 and had been closed since December 21, 2018, according to officials.

Officials say a library card is required to access “Create Space” equipment and computers and to reserve rooms at the Kearns branch once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but anyone is welcome to visit the branch.

Access to County Library facilities and resources is free, but officials say there are minimal charges for materials in some cases. County Library branches are currently open to the public for visits of 30 minutes or less, with masks required for the safety of customers and employees.