Copper Hills High School to reopen after closing for deep cleaning due to reported COVID-19 cases

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District Board held a meeting to decide how to move forward following new coronavirus cases at Copper Hills High school.

The school was closed Tuesday to undergo a deep cleaning after more than 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

All in person and online classes were canceled as crews spent the morning sanitizing the school.

The district says protecting students and faculty from the virus is their top priority. The district has decided to open back up to students Wednesday.