Congressman McAdams says K-12 emergency funds on the way to Utah schools

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams said the U.S. Department of Education is sending more than $67 million to Utah as part of emergency school relief funding included in the CARES Act.

Overall, Congress has approved $13 billion for the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to help states with their response to the coronavirus outbreak and the effect on elementary and secondary schools, according to officials.

McAdams said the money can be spent on a wide range of activities, including purchasing computers and ‘hot spot’ devices for online learning; supporting the unique needs of underserved students, students with disabilities, and foster and homeless youth; training and professional development for educators; cleaning and sanitation; summer learning and other activities to maintain access to education.

“Support for Utah public education is especially critical now, as the state’s budget takes a hit from the economic downturn that is occurring due to the necessary response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We must do everything possible to make sure students’ education is not interrupted, teachers have support they need, and that learning continues even as schools are closed and kids are working from home,” said McAdams.

McAdams said in a press release that the Bureau of Indian Education received a percentage of the CARES Act emergency education funding for its students, and one percent is reserved for competitive awards to states with the highest coronavirus burden.

