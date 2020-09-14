Canyons School District recovering from devastating wind storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple school districts were impacted by last week’s devastating wind storm that blew away the Wasatch Front, which includes the Canyons School District.

District Spokesperson, Jeff Haney joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how the district responded to the wind storm and helping teachers and students as the school year is young.

