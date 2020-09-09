Canyons School District closes three schools due to storm aftermath

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Three schools in the Canyons School District have been canceled Wednesday due to Tuesday’s windstorm.

School officials say the decision to cancel classes was prompted by the aftermath of the hurricane-strength winds that passed through northern Utah, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Albion Middle, Quail Hollow, and Brookwood elementary school will be closed Wednesday due to an outage on the east bench. The cancellation is for both in-person and online classes.

See ABC4’s list of Utah schools who canceled class on Wednesday

Canyons School District officials say they don’t know when power will be restored. The schools rely on the HVAC units to property ventilate the air as part of CSD’s COVID-19 safety precautions. Due to power outages, heating systems at the schools can’t run.

The three schools are the only storm-related closures in the 33,000-student Canyons District, school officials say.

Students who need breakfast or lunch on Wednesday can access a curbside delivery services at the following schools.

**Siblings of students are also welcome to receive free meals.

Free Curbside Meal Service