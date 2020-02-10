Canyons School District begins search for new superintendent

Education
Canyons School District is launching their search for a new superintendent. Dr. Jim Briscoe, the current superintendent announced in January that he would be retiring, so the school district is fast-tracking a plan to find his replacement. Jeff Haney with the school district joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the search.

Those interested in applying for the position can find more details on a special website set up by Canyons School District.

