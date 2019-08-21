BYU Honor Code Office promises transparency with new system

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at Brigham Young University will now know the reason they are being requested to meet with the Honor Code Office.

Instead of receiving a generic phone call from a scheduler, students will now receive a secure link with a letter that details why they have been reported.

The letter will report the alleged misconduct, including any other information the student may need. Or, the letter may state that they are invited to meet with an administrator only as a witness.

In addition, students will be told (barring any safety concerns) who reported them.

“Our review of how we serve students showed the importance of clear communication from our office,” said Kevin Utt, Honor Code Office director. “This new system allows us to provide the details students want to know upfront while still protecting student privacy.”

The change is one of many updates made that deal with transparency and Honor Code processes.

For more details on the new changes click here.

