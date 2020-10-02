Box Elder School District needs transportation drivers

BOX ELDER, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Box Elder School District Transportation Department is asking for the public’s help to find substitute drivers.

According to the Box Elder School District, the coronavirus pandemic and other circumstances have placed unprecedented pressure on transportation resources causing shortages. Box Elder School District officials say the shortages have begun to impact the district’s ability to provide transportation to student activities and sporting events for grades 9-12.

Transportation for students to and from school is receiving first priority, school officials add. But currently, the district is short drivers to fill all the necessary routes.

“This makes it difficult for regular drivers to take activity trips for student activities as there are no subs available to cover their routes,” as stated on the school’s social media account.

Box Elder is asking anyone willing and able to help fill substitute driver positions. School officials say the position typically takes 1-1.5 hours in an afternoon 1-2 times a week. The district will provide training to help obtain a CDL license if an applicant doesn’t already have one.

“Starting pay is $18.83 once you begin driving. After 90 days of driving you receive $100.00 and after 1 year (180 days) of driving you receive $250.00 as bonuses for becoming a driver,” as sated on the schools social media.

See additional information see below: