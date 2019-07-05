Board of Education updates Free Lunch eligibility

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The State Board of Education has released updated qualifying information for free meal programs for the 2019-2020 school year.

Each year the income requirements for free and reduced meals shift slightly with need and inflation. This year, for a family of four, the qualifying income for reduced meals is $47,638 and for totally free meals it’s $33,475. Those numbers shift slightly depending on the size of your family. Find a full break-down here.

To apply for free or reduced meals, the Board asks that you work with your local school or school district. At the beginning of the year, parents and guardians should see an application come through their email or welcome packets or feel free to ask at the front desk of the school or district office.

The application requires a few items:

The names of everyone in your home.

The last four digits of the social security number of the applying adult, or a written statement that they don’t have a social security number.

Household income.

Signature.

These programs are available to all qualifying students regardless of immigration status. The information collected will not be shared with law enforcement.

What others are clicking on: