Board of Education moves forward with new RISE administrator

This will be the second administrator change in two years

by: Sarah Martin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After deciding to break with Pearson Assessments due to testing glitches, the Utah Board of Education is moving forward with a three-year contract with AIR Assessments for RISE testing.

American Institutes of Research administered the RISE test for five years prior to the 2018 contract with Pearson Assessments, so the Board feels the transition will be smooth and teachers and students may not even notice a change.

The Board says that their major concern now is ensuring that the data collected during this past testing season is still valid in making decisions about school grades, turn-around status, and legislative funding.

They believe all analytics will be complete before September, 2019.

