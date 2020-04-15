Board names Dr. Rick Robins as new Canyons superintendent

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Canyons Board of Education announced the appointment of Dr. Rick Robins as the next superintendent of the Canyons District.

The seven-member Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the selection of Dr. Robins to lead the 34,000-student district. His appointment is effective July 1.

Photo: Canyon School District

Dr. Robins, currently the Superintendent of the Juab School District, will succeed Dr. Jim Briscoe, who retires in June.

Dr. Robins, who started his career as a history teacher at Copper Hills High in the Jordan School District and has worked as an assistant principal and principal in the Alpine, Nebo and Juab School Districts.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to join the Canyons School District family. This is a dream come true for me and my family. I am excited to get to know everyone in the Canyons School District community. The passion and dedication for student success is very evident,” said Dr. Robins. “Canyons District is truly a school community committed to excellence. I am grateful to the Canyons Board of Education for affording me their confidence and this amazing opportunity to serve as superintendent. I look forward to listening, learning, and leading shoulder to shoulder with so many awesome people.”

The Board of Education plans to introduce Dr. Robins to the community in a series of open houses this summer.

