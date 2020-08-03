Back to school plan for Canyons School District

Canyons School District like other districts across the state has now finalized their plan for bringing students back safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Haney, a spokesperson for the district, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the plan and some of the most common question they get about it.

