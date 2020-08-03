Back to school plan for Canyons School District

Canyons School District like other districts across the state has now finalized their plan for bringing students back safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Haney, a spokesperson for the district, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the plan and some of the most common question they get about it.
To learn more about their plan visit the Canyons School District website.
More Academics Amid the Pandemic:
- Back to class: Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind finalize re-opening plan
- ‘Things will be different this year’: Dixie State addresses students about changes and expectations on campus
- Salt Lake City school board votes to begin online classes on Sept. 8
- Utah creates manual to guide schools’ COVID-19 response
- Are you in favor of Davis School District’s back-to-school plan?