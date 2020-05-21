AP Exam glitches causing problems for students

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Computer glitches are making it difficult for some high school students to submit their test results for their advanced placement exams.

“I was sitting there waiting to take the test and I just started shaking,” said Phia James, a senior at West High School in Salt Lake City.

Phia is one of a vast majority of students across the country experiencing problems.

“So, I was there 45 minutes before the test was supposed to start ready to log in and it would not let me do that,” she said.

Phia took her German Language exam Wednesday morning.

It’s one of three tests that were being offered to students.

“It said that my exam was beginning at that time and that I had to be using a smartphone or a tablet with the app on it which I was using,” she said.

Phia says she had to use multiple devices to try and log in to start her test. By the time she was able to, she says it was already 15 minutes into the exam.

“Usually they’re 50 minutes,” said Phia. “The world language one is a little different because it’s all the speaking portion. So, you’re speaking with a recording.”

At this point, Phia isn’t sure her full recordings went through.

This week is the second week of AP exam testing. During the first week, 2.2 million students took their exams across 15 courses.

According to tweets sent out by The College Board, the company that administers the exams, a vast majority of students will have to retake exams due to the glitches.

As a backup, students whose submissions aren’t successful should receive email instructions on how to send their test response in.

This option isn’t available for students who experienced problems from May 11th to 15th.

