Alta, Brighton High School switch to online learning for 14 days after COVID-19 uptick

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Alta and Brighton high schools will transition to online learning for 14 days after a “sustained” increase in COVID -19 cases.

The Canyon School District says they believe the pause in on-campus learning was determined to be in the best interest of students, families, and staff.

Alta and Brighton students who are registered for on-campus classes will not attend school on Wednesday, September 23, according to a press release from the Canyon School District. They say this will give the faculty and staff a day to prepare to teach virtual classes for the next two weeks.

The online instruction for all Alta and Brighton students is set to begin Thursday, September 24.

Parents have been notified of the temporary schedule change on Tuesday via robocall, email and text.

The decision was made Tuesday, September 22, to follow guidelines recently established by the Canyons Board of Education for when a school reaches a certain threshold of positive cases within a two-week period.

District officials say according to the parameters, if any CSD traditional high school reaches a 1 percent COVID-19 rate within a two-week period, it will trigger a discussion about possible mitigation efforts, including a temporary schedule change.

The most recent reports from health authorities indicate that the high schools have reached that threshold, according to district officials.

The Canyons community can monitor how many cases are at each CSD school by reviewing information on the District’s new data dashboard, which can be accessed on the Canyons District website.

The district hopes that in-person instruction will resume on October 12, 2020. In meantime, the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The Canyons Board and Administration say they will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate options in consultation with the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Utah High School Activities Association-sponsored activities can continue as planned as long as there have not been three or more positive cases within a two-week period on one sports team or performing group and required health precautions are taken, according to district officials.

Parents are encouraged to continue monitoring children for symptoms of COVID-19.