Alta, Brighton, and Corner Canyon High return to on-campus learning

Utah (ABC4 News) — Alta, Brighton, and Corner Canyon High Schools will return to on-campus learning after fall break.

According to Canyons School District, the changes will take effect Monday, Oct. 19. The schools say in recent days active COVID-19 cases among students and employees at the three high schools have fallen well below the 15-count-per-school threshold.

Parents received notifications on Wednesday about the return to on-campus learning.

As a reminder, all Canyons District schools, including Alta, Brighton, and Corner Canyon, are under a four-to-one schedule with four days of classroom learning and Friday reserved for remote learning.

With the return to the classroom, Canyons School District stresses this is not the time to relax. They encourage all families to be safe over fall break and encourage mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Those looking for information about COVID-19 cases in Canyons schools can access it on the data dashboard.