Alpine School Districts announces schedule changes for as second term approaches

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Alpine School District has announced changes as they approach the second term.

Utah County’s COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few weeks.

“We are working in partnership with the Utah County Health Department and our community leaders to slow the spread while providing a safe environment for students and employees,” as stated in a letter from the district to parents.

Alpine School District says their goal is to keep students in school, the adjusted model for term 2 will allow students to be in school four days a week with one day being used to sanitize the school while teachers work with their online students.

School officials say when an individual school reaches 15 positive COVID-19 cases, the school has the potential to be placed on a temporarily hybrid model where students will attend for 2-days per week with half the number of students in school each day.

The second term changes will apply to all secondary schools within the district.

“Face to face students will attend school on a modified schedule Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The last hour of the day will be teacher collaboration on Mondays, while Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays will be used for face to face intervention time for teachers and students. Wednesday will be a distance learning day with students working from home and teachers working at the school,” the letter later stated.

October 20 – 21 will be transition days for teachers to prepare for the model to begin on October 22.