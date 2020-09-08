Alpine School District reports 75 current COVID-19 cases

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Alpine School District has reported 75 current positive COVID-19 cases. Alpine School District serves students in 14 cities and in 92 schools.

The school district confirms that 39 secondary students, 6 elementary students and 30 employees have COVID-19.

Alpine School District says that they are committed to protecting the privacy of all students and employees. The district says that in most cases, where there is a single positive case at a school, it is easily identifiable for individuals to notice when someone is missing from their class or when they have a substitute teacher. The district says that assumptions can be made and they have seen how it negatively impacts individuals. Because of these possible negative impacts, the district will only report elementary, secondary, and employee COVID-19 totals only, rather than reporting cases per school.

Alpine District has recently had to make changes with some of their schools, as there have been high cases counts at Pleasant Grove High School-forcing them to move to a modified schedule.