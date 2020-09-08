Davis County, Ogden, and Weber School District canceled classes Tuesday

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — All classes in the Davis County, Odgen, and Weber School District are canceled Tuesday.

Davis School District announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, that all Davis County Schools are canceled due to high winds.

Officials with the Ogden School District say due to several school locations reporting loss of power combined with hazardous travel conditions for employees and students all classes are canceled Tuesday.

Weber School District announced due to high winds, power outages and safety concerns, classes have been canceled for all schools in Weber School District.

Officials from Weber State University announced all classes will be canceled until 12 p.m. Tuesday.