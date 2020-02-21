Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

5 tips to pick the right college

Education
Posted: / Updated:

Picking the right college can be a tough choice, but it doesn’t have to be. Kate Gildea-Broderic, Director of Admissions at Salt Lake Community College, joined Good Morning Utah to give five tips to help make sure students pick the right school for them.

If you’d like to learn more about Salt Lake Community College and their education options visit their website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss