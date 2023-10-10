SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is warning Utahns to expect heavy traffic this weekend due to eclipse viewers and Fall Break for several Utah school districts.

UDOT is expecting an influx of travelers on Utah Roads during the Solar Eclipse weekend. With many Utah towns in the path of the totality, visitors will be flocking to areas to get the best view of the phenomenon.

The heaviest traffic is expected in the Richfield and Mexican Hat areas. Drivers should expect delays on several central Utah routes, including I-15, I-70, US-89 and SR-191. Heavy traffic delays are expected from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Both the University of Utah and Southern Utah University are on fall break along with 23 school districts throughout Utah during the event.

During the 2017 eclipse, the Idaho Department of Transportation reported a 41% increase in traffic over the same weekend dates the previous year. Some roads between Utah and Idaho saw traffic backups for well into the evening hours following the afternoon eclipse.

UDOT reminds eclipse watchers to not park on the shoulder of the roads or stop in the road during the eclipse and to watch for pedestrians out viewing the event. Drivers should be prepared and plan ahead, making sure to have enough food, water and fuel on hand in case of traffic delays or incidents.

UDOT encourages eclipse watchers to stay an extra day if possible to avoid what traffic engineers expect to be several hours of delays directly after the eclipse.