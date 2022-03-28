(ABC4) –
With Spring now here, Easter is fast approaching (April 17). Easter egg hunts are a great activity to get kids outside and have fun. Here’s some of the Easter egg hunts happening around the Wasatch front in the next few weeks.
Draper
When: Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
Where: Galena Hills Park- 12500 S 550 W, Draper, UT
For more information visit here.
Eagle Mountain
When: Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park- 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, UT
For more information visit here.
Highland
When: Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m.
Where: Heritage Park- 10400 Alpine Hwy, Highland, UT
For more information visit here.
Lehi
When: Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Thanksgiving Point- 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT
For more information visit here.
Murray
When: Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Wheeler Historic Farm- 6351 S 900 E, Murray, UT
For more information visit here.
When: Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Where: Murray Park- 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray, UT
For more information visit here.
Riverton
When: Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
Where: Riverton City Park 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT
For more information visit here.
Spanish Fork
When: Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m.
Where: Spanish Fork Sports Park- 295 Volunteer Dr, Spanish Fork, UT
For more information visit here.
West Jordan
When: Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m.
Where: Gardner Village- 1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT
For More information visit here.