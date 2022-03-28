(ABC4) –

With Spring now here, Easter is fast approaching (April 17). Easter egg hunts are a great activity to get kids outside and have fun. Here’s some of the Easter egg hunts happening around the Wasatch front in the next few weeks.

Draper

When: Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

Where: Galena Hills Park- 12500 S 550 W, Draper, UT

For more information visit here.

Eagle Mountain

When: Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park- 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, UT

For more information visit here.

Highland

When: Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m.

Where: Heritage Park- 10400 Alpine Hwy, Highland, UT

For more information visit here.

Lehi

When: Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Thanksgiving Point- 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT

For more information visit here.

Murray

When: Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Wheeler Historic Farm- 6351 S 900 E, Murray, UT

For more information visit here.

When: Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Murray Park- 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray, UT

For more information visit here.

Riverton

When: Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

Where: Riverton City Park 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT

For more information visit here.

Spanish Fork

When: Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m.

Where: Spanish Fork Sports Park- 295 Volunteer Dr, Spanish Fork, UT

For more information visit here.

West Jordan

When: Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m.

Where: Gardner Village- 1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT

For More information visit here.