RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – An earthquake with the magnitude of 3.5 shook the area of Sevier County on Feb. 19 at 3:17 p.m.

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 3.0 and 3.9 are considered to be minor.

Though citizens in Richfield were able to feel the quake, no immense damage was done to the geography of the direct or surrounding areas.

The United States Geological Survey is working to compile the data of the quake’s effect. To record your personal experience, click here.