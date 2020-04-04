Earthquake aftershock near Magna registers 2.7 Saturday morning

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you were awakened to a little rattle or shaking sensation early Saturday morning, you weren’t alone.

The University of Utah Seismology Station registered a 2.7 magnitude earthquake aftershock around 2:49 a.m. Saturday morning northeast of Magna, in Salt Lake County. This quake is one of hundreds of smaller quakes following the March 18th, 5.7 magnitude earthquake that caused damaged to structures and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.

This morning’s quake adds to the list of more than 700 aftershocks since March 18th. Since that quake, the UUSS aftershock count includes 3 in the magnitude 4 range, 20 in the magnitude 3 range, and 122 quakes in the magnitude 2 range.

Seismologists say aftershocks are common after a large quake and can last for weeks or months.

There are no reports of damage or injury from this morning’s earthquake.