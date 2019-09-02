Newsfore Opt-In Form

Early risers aim to beat record high heat for Labor Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Folks are gearing up for a record high Labor Day, Monday.

ABC 4’s Pin Point Weather team projects a 99 degree high. 

Young Jack Pannucci advises to “Always work in the shade when you can, and put sunscreen on, and drink water.”  

Jack, his younger brother and, his parents Amanda and Chris say they go to Liberty Park early.

“The boys woke up early, its going to be a super hot day and if we are going to get a run in its going to be now,” parent Chris Pannucci said.  

The Pannucci’s aren’t alone, dozens participated in the Sat City Mile Run Monday. “Go early so you can beat the heat even before the sun gets up high and heats things up,” Karie Underwood RRCA Utah said. 

If you woke up too late for a morning run, there are other ways to take advantage of the shade. 

“City Creek Canyon is great place for shade  this time of the year in Utah or, go up high in the mountains,” Underwood said. 

And always carry the essentials.  “Sunscreen is good of course, cold cloths on your neck, or on your arm pits that will help keep your body cool,” Underwood adds.  

