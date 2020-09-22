Eagle Point Ski Resort under evacuation as fire crews battle wildfire in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Fire crews are working to extinguish a wildfire along Highway 153 in Beaver County.
The fire is estimated to have burned about 5 to 10 acres. Eagle Point Ski Resort is under evacuation as a result of the fire.
The fire has been dubbed the 3 Creeks Fire. The public is asked to use caution and stay out of the area.
The cause of teh fire has not yet been deermined.
