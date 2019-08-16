E. coli detected in water prompting boil order for Soldier Hollow Complex

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Charleston Water Conservancy District has issued a boil order for the Soldier Hollow Complex after E. coli was detected in the water supply Wednesday.

The boil order affects people in Soldier Hollow Golf Course, Soldier Hollow Grill and the Soldier Hollow Olympic Venue, according to officials.

Officials said the drinking water was contaminated when a construction accident resulted in a break in the distribution system on Tuesday, August 13.

The contamination was however not detected until Wednesday, August 14, according to officials.

Anyone who visited the Soldier Hollow Complex venues between 3:30 p.m. on August 13 and 6 p.m. August 14 is advised to monitor their health for possible E. coli infection.

Officials say E. coli bacteria can cause sickness and is a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems like infants, young children and some of the elderly.

Officials added that the presence of the E. coli bacteria indicates that water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. They say microbes in contaminated water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.

Anyone who visited the affected area on Tuesday or Wednesday and has persistent symptoms is strongly adviced to seek medical advice.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

