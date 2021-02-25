NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for the Northern Region Conservation is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle after it was captured on a doorbell camera chasing a herd of deer and killing one.

You can still see blood on the road and an imprint from the carcass that was left on the side of the sidewalk in this North Ogden suburb.

Trevor Doman is a conservation officer for the Utah DWR. After seeing this video, captured on a North Ogden resident’s doorbell camera, he wants to figure out who’s responsible.

“It’s heartbreaking and sickening that this would happen if in fact it was intentional, so it is a bad deal, we are looking out for wildlife, and that’s what we want to protect,” says Doman.

On North 1050 E. Street around 11:30 PM on Sunday night, a video shows a driver in a dark-colored truck with a loud exhaust, speeding up on a 25-mile-per-hour road, appearing to attack a herd of deer, and killing one of them.

“We have some footage of later on, probably 10 minutes after that happens the same truck comes back to this area and gets out of the truck and opens the tailgate and dumps the deer off,” says Doman.

Residents on this street say that driver then tried to cover the blood with snow, leaving the dead deer in a snow bank. Doman says this is considered poaching.

“It is the unlawful take of protected wildlife on top of other fines we could hit ‘em for,” says Doman.

But Doman says he encourages that person to come forward and is willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

“Talk to us, because what we have is, we have a one sided story right now, we have video showing it, but we would like to have him come forward and have his side of the story too,” says Doman.

Doman added that he believes an act like this is unethical because deer already struggle to survive in the winter and are already weak.

He wants to remind drivers to be aware of the road especially at nighttime and if you have any information on this truck, reach out to the DWR Northern Region Office at 801-476-2740.