SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has increased the daily fishing limit of tiger muskellunge at Johnson Reservoir.

The new daily limit for tiger muskies is four. As noted by the DWR, this increase will give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more tiger muskies before upcoming dam repairs require the reservoir to be drained.

The increase was issued on June 8. Along with tiger muskies, you can also fish for yellow perch.

“Johnson Reservoir has some nice-sized tiger muskie, and we want anglers to have the chance to harvest these fish before the reservoir is drained,” said DWR Southern Region Aquatics Manager Richard Hepworth. “We recognize the value of these fish, and we are also going to try to salvage some of the tiger muskie and transfer them to other water bodies during the draining.”

The DWR notes that this enforcement will stay in effect until Sept. 30, and Johnson Reservoir will be restocked with fish following the dam repairs.