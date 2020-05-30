SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are trying to figure out who discarded 260 white bass along the side of the road.

The fish were discovered on West Gentile Street near Syracuse on May 18 and officers said there did not appear to be any attempt made to salvage any portions of the meat.

Officials said in Utah, white bass do not have daily bag or possession limits but they are a commonly consumed fish species and are subject to wasting laws and regulations if steps are not taken to preserve them for consumption after catching them.

Anyone with information regarding the wasting of these white bass or any other illegal wildlife-related activity is encouraged to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337.

You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Trevor Doman at 385-242-6357. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.