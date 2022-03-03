SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – With a reputation of serving up hot, made-to-order, customizable donuts, Duck Donuts of South Jordan just got better. As St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, the chain’s magical Lucky Duck Assortment is waiting for customers at the end of the rainbow, a.k.a the pick-up counter.

Available through March 17, guests can indulge in a tasty holiday array of sweet combinations decorated with charms, shamrock green icing, and delicious drizzles.

The Lucky Duck Assortment includes:

Shamrock green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Chocolate icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Shamrock green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

The magic continues to build with the shop’s release of the Magical Charms Shake, a shamrock green vanilla milkshake topped with charms and whipped cream.

Duck Donuts is known for their create-your-own donut combinations customers can experiment with by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles.

Flavors range from the classics, such as chocolate icing with sprinkles, to more adventurous creations like maple icing with bacon. Families travel from all across the Beehive State to watch their donuts being made.

The shop additionally sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.

Visit Duck Donuts at 10352 River Heights Drive, South Jordan, UT to get your hands on these limited-time-only treats.