DSU student raped by man she met on dating app, police say

UPDATED 2/6/2020 – On January 31, 2020, Butler was found not guilty by a jury on one count first-degree felony rape from the incident reported in April, 2017 in Washington County.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) A man was arrested and is accused of raping a Dixie State University student. 

Dixie State University police say the suspect, identified as Samuel Heber Butler, is not a DSU student, but he picked the student up on campus and took her to an off-campus apartment where the alleged incident occurred.  

The victim reported to a DSU campus employee that she had been raped by a man whom she had met on a dating app.  That employee reported the incident to a supervisor and the Dixie State Campus Police Department was notified and conducted an investigation. 

Throughout the investigation, campus police worked with the county attorney’s office, who deemed there to be enough information to charge the suspect. 

The university says it is “dedicated advocate for its students and their safety and works hard to ensure that all students feel safe on campus.”

