Dry Hollow fire starts in the Heber-Kamas district

HEBER-KAMAS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new fire, The Dry Hollow fire, has stared in the Heber-Kamas ranger land district.

Utah Fire Info reports, 21 acres are involved right now. The fire is located off the north side of Highway 35 at mile marker 19.

The cause is unknown, 2 engines, 1 squad 1 helicopter are dispatched so far.

Soapstone Basin road from Highway 35 junction up about 1 mile to the switchbacks has been closed for public safety.