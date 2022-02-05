Dry conditions set up for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We are coming off a week with below average temperatures, but we will see our daytime highs rebound this weekend. We did see moderate air quality pop up in a few counties Friday, and that’s not out of the question for this weekend. With high pressure in control, inversion conditions are anxious to set up, Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly, but in northern Utah we could see an influx of clouds as we feel the tail end of a disturbance diving just east of the Rockies. This system won’t result in wet weather for us apart from a slim chance for some light snow in the Uinta’s. Even though we stay dry the increased winds should promote enough mixing to keep the inversion haze from getting too much worse over the weekend.

Sunday will be very close to Saturday’s conditions, as high pressure firmly stays in control. Into next week, temperatures will start warming again as we continue with plenty of sunshine each day. Unfortunately, most of next week looks dry even though we need the moisture. We have left behind the 12th driest January on record for Salt Lake City, and sadly, February has been unimpressive when it comes to precipitation, so water woes linger.

Bottom line? A dry weekend with seasonal temperatures, and inversion conditions allowing for haze to build.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!