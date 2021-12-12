Drunk man arrested for throwing rocks into Provo City Library

PROVO, UT (ABC 4) – Provo police arrested a man last week for allegedly damaging the Provo City Library.

Police were called to the library on a report of criminal mischief. Library security say that a man threw rocks through windows then fled the scene. A library employee was able to chase down the suspect and record video of the suspect on their phone which clearly showed the suspect’s face.

Officer Himmelsbach with the Provo Police Department believed the suspect to be an individual he arrested in November for the same offense, Johnny John Joe.

The total amount of damage was $6,000.

Police say Joe is suspected in two other offenses they are investigating, one of which involved throwing rocks at moving vehicles. Joe also has a lengthy criminal history with a total of 38 convictions from various crimes.

The following are convicted offenses that relate to his behavior of endangering the public and criminal mischief:

1) GUILTY (1/19/2016) – Criminal Mischief

2) GUILTY (1/7/2020) – Criminal Mischief

3) GUILTY (7/7/2016) – Reckless Burn

Police located Joe with an open container of alcohol, he had a BAC 0.09 at the time and was arrested for Criminal Mischief and Intoxication.