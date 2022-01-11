DRUG BUST: UHP finds 30 pounds of meth and a kilo of heroin in suspect’s car on I-15

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) seized 30 pounds of meth and another kilo of heroin during a traffic stop on I-15 near Cedar City Jan. 7.

The drugs are said have a street value of over $1 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The two suspects are now in jail, including a passenger who was out on bail for drug possession with intent to distribute less than one week prior in Salt Lake City.

According to court documents, the two suspects driving a white sedan were pulled over by UHP as a result of a missing registration sticker and an obscured license plate that did not show the state in which it was issued.

The documents state that the UHP officer became suspicious while speaking to the suspects, and decided to let his police service dog do a “free-air sniff” around the car, from which the animal indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

During the following search, the UHP officer found a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber in the passenger’s backpack, as well as a box in the trunk that held a vacuum-sealed package containing what was suspected to be heroin, and three large packages of a white crystalized substance consistent with methamphetamine.

According to the report, both substances have been identified as narcotics.

Both suspects are facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The passenger is also facing one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.