Drug bust in Utah County jail In-house arrest review for 2019

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah county deputies caught an inmate trafficking heroin for commissary items, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 3rd 2019, a deputy working the Utah County Jail discovered information leading him to believe an inmate in one of the housing units was involved in an active drug distribution operation. During the investigation, he found one inmate in possession of heroin.

The inmate, Erricc Gayge Bobo, 28, of Santaquin, was in possession of .56 grams of heroin. In jail, that is 10 or more individual doses. Bobo used the drug to trade with other inmates for commissary food items they had purchased with money from their own accounts.

Bobo was charged with drug distribution and possession in a jail, 2nd and 3rd degree felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The press release states that another inmate was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the review, deputies in jail investigated 48 different criminal cases, which resulted in 86 different charges being filed against inmates in the jail. People outside the jail were charged criminally after they conspired to send drugs to the incarcerated inmates.

The charges ran from an inmate convicted for throwing fecal matter and urine on a Deputy to a civilian Booking Clerk assaulted and held captive for a time.

Overall the following cases were investigated

  • Assault – 21
  • Drugs – 17
  • Escape – 4
  • Criminal Mischief – 3
  • Sex Offense – 2
  • Kidnapping – 1

