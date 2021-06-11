Utah lawn watering guide replaced with ‘Extreme Drought Watering Guide’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the extreme drought continues to plague Utah, the Division of Water Resources has replaced its traditional lawn watering guide with an ‘Extreme Drought Watering Guide’ to reflect drought actions.

The new guide replaces the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide and focuses instead on ‘survival watering.’

According to the Divison of Water Resources, the guide will focus on minimal watering to keep grass alive – two times a week in northern Utah and three times a week in southern Utah, consistent with Governor Spencer Cox’s most recent executive order.

The Division of Water Resources says 60% of residential water use is applied on outdoor landscapes, prompting a call for Utahns to look for ways to reduce water use. Officials report eliminating just one watering can save about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre Utah yard.

You can find the watering guide on the division’s water conservation website, or by clicking here.

The division says that while using water efficiently is always the best practice, it’s critical during extreme droughts to stretch the water supply.

Here is the most recent Extreme Drought Watering Guide: