Stage 1 fire restrictions announced for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

RICHMOND, Utah (ABC4) – Another portion of Utah is enacting fire restrictions as temperatures and fire danger remain high.

Starting Friday, fire restrictions will go into effect on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service says these restrictions are intended to protect public health and safety, and to reduce the potential for human-caused fires.

Under these Stage 1 fire restrictions, fires, campfires, and charcoal briquettes are allowed only in designated areas. Smoking is limited to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Where conditions warrant, additional restrictions may be enacted, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire restrictions like these will remain in effect until rain improves conditions.

If you are visiting the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, be sure to use extreme caution when recreating. Fireworks are prohibited on all federal lands.