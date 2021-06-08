Gov. Cox calls on Utahns to conserve water

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the ongoing drought in Utah.

Cox is expected to call on Utah residents and businesses alike to do what they can to conserve water.

On May 26, Cox announced the rollout of the “Fire Sense” awareness campaign.

“Where we’re starting from and where we’re going is not good,” Cox stated at the beginning of the press conference held in Salt Lake City’s City Creek Canyon.

Due to the dry conditions, the season is ripe for wildfires to spark in a manner of ways. Cox urged Utahns to be aware of the situation and to use good judgment and attentiveness while exploring the outdoors this summer.

“I am asking, I am begging all Utahns to do their part to prevent wildfires,” Cox said at the program’s introductory press conference.

The drought will also expectedly impact many of the state’s bodies of water. Lakes and reservoirs around Utah are critically below-average levels, which will affect recreation and other water activities during the warm months.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the state is in 100% drought, 90% extreme drought, and 62% exceptional drought, as of June 1.

Having already made two emergency declarations due to state drought conditions, Cox invited Utahns to join him in praying for rain last week.

“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes. But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us,” Cox said. “We need more rain and we need it now. We need some divine intervention. That’s why I’m asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer June 4 through the 6th.”