Heat wave safety tips: Indoors and outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Monday marks several consecutive days of extreme heat which is prompting safety reminders.

Officials say we are seeing temperatures in the hundreds earlier in the season than usual.

While out recreating they’re are some safety tips to remember.

Wear light colored clothing, drink plenty of fluids, check on elderly family members and neighbors, watch for signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stoke.

Also, never leave a child or pet in a hot car.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, 24 kids died in hot cars compared to 53 in 2019.

Besides the typical outdoor safety reminders.

Be Ready Utah says there are ways to stay cool even inside your home.

“If the power is out, as they say, you can cover your windows with a wet blanket, it could create evaporated cooling with wind blowing through there or cover up your windows with Mylar to keep the heat out,” Wayde Mathews said.

You can also install weather strips on doors to help keep some of that cool air inside, and can freeze a wet handkerchief to put around your neck.

Those living in Salt Lake County there are cooling centers at any county operated building.